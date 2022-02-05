CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s time to meet our PAWS Pet of the week. This is Harris.
He's been with PAWS since early November 2021. The 2-year-old waiting for a family of adults and older children who want to take him home.
He has tons of energy, loves to hunt his toys, and is looking for humans who can engage with him but also give him his own space.
Harris would also like to show off his tricks for you that he’s learned through clicker training.
If you're an experienced cat owner who loves playing with wand toys, giant cat trees, and puzzle feeders, Harris might be the cat for you.
Learn more at PAWSChicago.org to schedule an in-person adoption appointment.