CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Former Bolingbrook Police Sgt. Drew Peterson’s new attorney on Monday asked for more time to prepare for a hearing seeking to vacate his 2012 conviction in the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio.

A Will County judge scheduled a hearing on Peterson’s latest bid to toss out his conviction for May 18, after Assistant Public Defender Jason Strzelcki said he needed time to interview witnesses, several of whom live outside Illinois. Strzelcki also said he plans to amend Peterson’s hand-written petition, which Peterson filed himself last year.

Peterson has argued he was provided ineffective counsel by his lead attorney, Joel Brodsky, during his 2012 trial. He also claimed Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow intimidated witnesses, a contention Glasgow has denied.

Peterson also argued that Judge Edward Burmila should not have allowed a pastor and a divorce attorney to provide hearsay evidence when they testified that Peterson’s missing fourth wife, Stacy, talked to them about Savio’s death and her concerns about her safety before Stacy disappeared in 2007.

Peterson remains in prison and did not attend Monday’s hearing. His attorney, whom Burmila appointed to represent him, said he didn’t believe that Peterson would attend the May 18 hearing either.

Drew Peterson has been named a suspect in Stacy’s disappearance and presumed death, but has not been charged, and her body has never been found.

After hearing arguments on Peterson’s petition, Judge Burmila may decide if there is enough information for a more detailed hearing at which Brodsky, Glasgow, and others would be called to testify.

Peterson is serving a 38-year sentence for Savio’s murder, and an additional 40 year sentence for trying to hire someone to kill Glasgow after being imprisoned in Savio’s death.

