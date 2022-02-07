CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police want you to know the increased measures they’re taking to protect you on Chicago expressways.
Monday, Governor JB Pritzker and the state police director will discuss stepped up enforcement.
There have been at least 13 shootings so far this year on Chicago-area expressways.
There were 273 in Cook county Last year, with the Dan Ryan Expressway seeing the most incidents.
State police said their new automatic license plate readers are helping catch suspects involved in expressway shootings and carjackings.
There are 99 of them on the Dan Ryan Expressway.