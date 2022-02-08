CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was killed when he was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.
Police said the boy was near the sidewalk in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:15 p.m., when someone walked up to him and started shooting.
The boy was shot in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
A police source said two people were being detained in connection with the shooting, after they were caught in a stolen Infiniti near 63rd and State streets. A weapon was recovered, the source said.
Area One detectives are investigating.