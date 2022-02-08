CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds will increase overnight with areas of patchy fog possible.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. A weak disturbance will cross the area generating isolated light rain and snow in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
Snow chances increase Thursday night into Friday morning. Light accumulations will be possible before snow chances decrease by late morning. A rain and snow mix will be possible for Friday afternoon with highs in the low 40s.
It will be turning much colder Friday night with lows in the single digits and teens. Highs will only be in the upper teens and low 20s for Saturday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, turning mostly cloudy overnight. Low 30°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for light rain and snow. High 38°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. High 29°