CHICAGO (CBS) — This is video of a “Chicago” tour in New York.
It’s part of a new ad campaign showing Chicago’s influence on other cities.
If that sounds silly to you, you're not alone. People are debating the value of the ad campaign on Twitter. One person said "it sounds incredibly defensive and needy – like a city attempting to convince the world of its relevance."
Another sarcastically gives an example of “Chicago not in Chicago” by posting: “visit Massillon, Ohio, the birthplace of Lori Lightfoot” and yet another wonders “so this is the un-Chicago tourism campaign?”
That brings up a point. In a Tribune opinion piece on Tuesday, the city official behind the campaign defends it saying it is “not” a tourism campaign. It’s meant to raise the profile of the city after the pandemic. CBS 2 has a poll up on our Twitter account asking:
CBS 2 will have the results Wednesday during the 4:00 newscast.