CHICAGO (CBS)– Carvana got approval to build a 14-story glass tower to dispense and showcase cars in Skokie, despite opposition from neighbors and nature lovers.

Neighbors packed into a village meeting Monday night and lined up for their turn to speak against the site, which will be built alongside a nature preserve just east of the Edens Expressway.

The site for the Carvana tower is next to Harms Woods nature preserve. Members of the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said it is within a major migratory route, and they’re concerned sound, light and that birds will die crashing into 14-story glass tower.

“Where’s the independent analysis from the Village of Skokie – looking at the economics, looking at the environmental issues, looking at the safety issues?” one man said. “You’ve been given a one-sided process.”

Over the last few months, Critics of Carvana’s development said the 14-story tower threatens several habitats. The first habitat of concern is that of a residential building – the Optima apartments that sits near the development near the Edens and Old Orchard Road.

That’s a person in a bird mask laying on the ground outside #Skokie Council Chambers protesting for bird safety as the Village Trustees are set to decide on the development of a @Carvana glass tower. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/jmkbHbloP9 — Marie Saavedra (@MSaavedraTV) February 8, 2022

Critics are worried this is going to be essentially a bright billboard creating more traffic.

Carvana says it’s trying to be responsive by limiting the hours of deliveries and trucks passing through.

The village says the company also committed to treat the glass of the tower up to 63 feet high to help deter bird strikes.

This would mark the third Carvana tower in the Chicagoland area.