CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal agents, along with Chicago Police, raided a business on Western Avenue in West Rogers Park Tuesday evening.
CBS 2 was on the scene for hours watching officials go in and out of the business in the 6900 block of North Western Avenue, near Lunt Avenue.READ MORE: Tempers Flare At Algonquin School District 300 Board Meeting With Mask Requirement Still In Place After Downstate Judge's Ruling
Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) said the raid followed several months’ worth of complaints about the business and concerns about criminal activity.READ MORE: 2 Teens Killed In Separate Chicago Shootings Within Less Than An Hour
Chicago Police did not immediately have any information.MORE NEWS: Tacarre Harper, Alleged Leader Of Smash-And-Grab Burglars That Targeted Stores On Mag Mile And Around City, Arrested And Charged
we will continue to follow this story and being you any new developments.