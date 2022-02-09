CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead.
Wednesday’s high temperatures will be near 40 degrees with a chance of sprinkles of flurries during the afternoon and evening.
Not a bad February day, highs reach the upper 30s. The chance for snow showers goes up by afternoon and evening. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/FqfxUqzTYA
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 9, 2022
By Thursday, temperatures drop to 30 degrees.
There is a chance of rain or wet snow by early Friday with minor accumulations. Highs for Friday reach near 40 before falling in the afternoon. Colder weekend weather in the 20s is ahead for both Saturday and Sunday.