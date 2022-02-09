GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, First Alert Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will be near 40 degrees with a chance of sprinkles of flurries during the afternoon and evening.

By Thursday, temperatures drop to 30 degrees.

There is a chance of rain or wet snow by early Friday with minor accumulations. Highs for Friday reach near 40 before falling in the afternoon. Colder weekend weather in the 20s is ahead for both Saturday and Sunday.

Laura Bannon