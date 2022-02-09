GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A man was charged with attempted murder Wednesday in a shooting that wounded Gary, Indiana police Sgt. William Fazekas.

Lake County, Indiana Prosecutor Bernard Carter announced that Kameron Cooks, 22, has been charged with one count of attempted murder on the grounds that he shot Sgt. Fazekas with a rifle on Monday afternoon.

He was also charged with aggravated battery, and three counts of resisting law enforcement. In addition, Cooks was charged with striking a law enforcement animal.

The attempted murder charge alone carries a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years upon conviction, Carter said.

Cooks’ bond has been set at $140,000 – with an option to put down 10 percent in cash for release.

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said shortly before 1 p.m., Sgt. Fazekas – a 32-year-veteran of the force, was near 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street when he saw one vehicle strike another. Fazekas activated his car’s emergency lights, when a man alleged to be Cooks inside the vehicles opened fire, shooting Fazekas in the left shoulder.

Meanwhile, two other officers were in the area towing vehicle when they heard the shots. One of the officers, Sgt. Donald Brigs, rushed to the scene and immediately rendered aid while the suspect ran, Evans said.

The other, Reserve Officer Gutierrez, followed the suspect to an abandoned house a short distance away, Evans said. A police K9 was able to find Cooks, who had left items in the abandoned home.

On Monday night, there were reports of one suspect being apprehended and another remaining at large. But police later determined Cooks was the only suspect.

Evans said Cooks has a criminal history and is affiliated with “some groups in the area that we monitor.”

Fazekas was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center following the shooting. He has undergone surgery to reconstruct his arm, and it is not yet known if additional surgeries will be needed, Evans said.

Fazekas is currently assigned as an investigator with the violent crimes division, and joined the force in December 1989, Evans said.