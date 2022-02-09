CHICAGO (CBS) — A police chase on I-65 in Indiana ends with a surprise twist.
State Troopers say the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop and headed northbound on I-65 from the Lowell exit.READ MORE: Gov. JB Pritzker To Lift Illinois' Indoor Mask Mandate On Feb. 28, But Says 'Schools Need A Little More Time'
Eventually, the driver flipped his car while trying to avoid stop sticks and he was transported to a nearby hospital.READ MORE: Area Business Owners Hope Lifting Of Illinois COVID-19 Mask Mandate Goes Smoothly
After he reported pain in his buttocks — tests showed a serious pre-existing condition that was potentially life-threatening.MORE NEWS: Wood Dale Junior High STEM Students Head To National Future City Competition
He was then flown to Chicago for further treatment. Charges against that driver are still pending.