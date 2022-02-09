GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A police chase on I-65 in Indiana ends with a surprise twist.

State Troopers say the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop and headed northbound on I-65 from the Lowell exit.

Eventually, the driver flipped his car while trying to avoid stop sticks and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

After he reported pain in his buttocks — tests showed a serious pre-existing condition that was potentially life-threatening.

He was then flown to Chicago for further treatment. Charges against that driver are still pending.

