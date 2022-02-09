Northwestern Outlasts Short-Handed Indiana For WinBoo Buie had 16 points and Chase Audige scored eight of his 12 points in the second half and Northwestern beat short-handed Indiana on Tuesday night for the Wildcats' third straight win.

Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped As Illini Fall To PurdueEric Hunter Jr. scored all nine of his points during a game-changing run to start the second half and Ivey scored 26 points, 22 coming after he got angry, to help the Purdue Boilermakers run away from No. 13 Illinois.

Bulls Updates: Dosunmu Out With Concussion, LaVine Hopes For Win At Last In All-Star 3-Point ContestThe Bulls will not have Ayo Dosunmu on the court Wednesday as they take on Charlotte.

'The Best I've Seen': Thornton High School Star Ty Rodgers Gets Ready For The Illini, His Future Team"I think he's the best player in the state."

DeRozan Scores 38, But Bulls Lose To NBA-Leading Phoenix SunsDevin Booker scored 38 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Bulls on Monday night.

2018 Loyola Ramblers' Champion Lucas Williamson Narrating New Documentary About Trailblazing 1963 TeamFifty-five years before Williamson played on a Loyola Final Four team, the Ramblers won the national championship playing in the midst of the civil rights movement.