CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old man has been charged in the January shooting death of 12-year-old Marcell Wilson, who was shot while sitting on a bed in a home in Englewood.
Police said Jaran Hughes was arrested Tuesday in Racine, Wisconsin, after he was identified as the man who fired the shot that killed Marcell, as he was sitting on a bed in the rear bedroom of a home in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street around 11:25 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Police have not provided any other details on the shooting.
Hughes is due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.