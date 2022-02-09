CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago superintendent shut down a Wicker Park music venue as in less than a year, two shootings happened outside of the business.

This past weekend, a bullet flew through the window hitting an innocent person in the face, sending them to the hospital.

CBS 2’S Shardaa Gray takes a look at recent crimes in the neighborhood and what the city is doing to move forward.

“I’m just a small business owner that’s trying to keep my place open.”

Three days ago, The Point’s owner, Jun Lin, had no idea if his business would stay open.

“I don’t know if this is even worth it anymore,” Lin said.

And on Wednesday, no response. An orange sign, clear as day, plastered on the door by the Chicago Police Department. The Point — business closed.

Just three days after a bullet flew through The Point, hitting the person unintentionally, the Chicago Police Department closed the business down, saying it’s a public safety threat.

“Whether or not these shootings were directly because of the business, when two shootings happen that are at least relate to a business, that is when you start to see that kind of public safety concern,” said Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st).

In October of 2021, a mass shooting took place outside of The Point — four people were shot, and one person died.

“I think we need to take, seriously what is happening, either in front of or related to patrons of the business,” La Spata said.

Since the start of 2021, there have been 10 reported violent crimes on North Milwaukee; 1 homicide, 5 aggravated assaults, three robberies, and one sexual assault — that’s more than any other single block in Wicker Park.

On June 25th of last year, an overnight parking ban, from 10 p.m. to 5 am was put in place.

“A lot of folks partying in their car. A lot of, I would say, weapons being left in their cars. It was creating a lot of instability,” La Spata said.

That parking ban was in effect in both shootings.

“When you take out every other factor that could be causing instability and violence and you still have a shooting, I think that is why you see CPD take the extreme measures that they did.”

Alderman La Spata says the next step is to bring in the owner of The Point and see if there’s a possibility to reopen.