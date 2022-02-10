PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) — A fire engine rolled onto its side after colliding with a minivan Thursday morning in northwest suburban Palatine.
Police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Palatine and Quentin roads.
The minivan had major front-end damage after the crash
The intersection has been blocked off as police investigate the cause of the crash, and crews prepare to get the fire engine upright again.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.