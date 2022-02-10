GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, fire truck, Palatine

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) — A fire engine rolled onto its side after colliding with a minivan Thursday morning in northwest suburban Palatine.

Police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Palatine and Quentin roads.

The minivan had major front-end damage after the crash

The intersection has been blocked off as police investigate the cause of the crash, and crews prepare to get the fire engine upright again.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

