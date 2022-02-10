CHICAGO (CBS) — Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix show “Cheer,” could change his plea to guilty in his child pornography and solicitation case, according to court documents.

He is expected in court Thursday.

In 2020, breakout star Harris – who is from Naperville – was indicted on charges of child pornography and soliciting minors for sex. The investigation led to a search of his Illinois home – sparked by a Texas mother named Kristen, whose sons are two of his alleged victims.

In Episode 5 of the new season of the show that was released last month, titled “Jerry,” her boys lay out the abuse that they say came through messaging.

“I told him that I was 13, and then after that – right off the bat – he asked me, ‘Can I have butt pics?’ or ‘Can you send butt pics?’” one of the boys says.

Those complaints were at the center of federal prosecutors’ initial case against Harris.

According to those charges, Harris contacted the twin underage boys on social media apps, and repeatedly asked them to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of themselves and send them to Harris. One of the boys agreed to send Harris naked pictures and videos of himself, but the other declined.

The boy who did send the images informed Harris during their initial online encounter that he was 13 years old, a federal complaint states.

Federal agents were tipped off by the mother of the victims, who found pornographic images and text messages with Harris on one of their phones. The boy told the mom that Harris had asked for the photos. The boy said he had sent more than a dozen photos of his genitals to Harris, and Harris had sent similar images of himself to the boy, the complaint alleges.

Court documents showed a text exchange where prosecutors said Harris messaged the boy and asked for photos, including “booty” pics.

Prosecutors also showed a young boy doing a cheerleading position known as “the needle.” They said a Snapchat account using Harris’ name asked the child to do it naked and take a video to show him.

In an interview with investigators, Harris admitted asking for the photos via Snapchat between December 2018 and March 2020, the complaint states. The child is a competitive cheerleader who also met Harris at a cheer event, where Harris asked for oral sex, according the complaint. The boy refused.

The charges also accuse Harris of sending text messages to both boys, soliciting them for sex, but the boys declined.

Since then, four more alleged victims were added – and more charges, stemming from Naperville, Texas, and Orlando.

Investigators said Harris admitted asking for and receiving explicit images from 10 to 14 kids he knew were minors – well after he himself was 18.

Harris is currently in federal custody in Chicago.