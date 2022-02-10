GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters are responding to a large fire at a Love’s Travel Stop in Gary, Indiana.

The fire started around 10:40 a.m. at the Love’s truck stop, which houses a Denny’s restaurant.

Heavy flames and smoke were seen pouring through the roof of the building, but did not appear to be affecting the pumps outside.

Gary firefighters have called in extra crews from nearby departments to help them extinguish the blaze.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area on Grant Street between 35th Avenue and Interstate 80/94, because of the elevated risk posed by the fuel tanks stored on the property.

It’s unclear if there have been any injuries.
This is a developing story…

