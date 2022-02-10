CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters are responding to a large fire at a Love’s Travel Stop in Gary, Indiana.
The fire started around 10:40 a.m. at the Love’s truck stop, which houses a Denny’s restaurant.READ MORE: Armed Robbery Suspect In Custody After Freight Train Hits Stolen Vehicle In Unincorporated Zion
Heavy flames and smoke were seen pouring through the roof of the building, but did not appear to be affecting the pumps outside.READ MORE: Museum Of Science And Industry's 'Art Of The Brick' Showcases Legos Shaping Famous Works Of Art
Gary firefighters have called in extra crews from nearby departments to help them extinguish the blaze.
Police are asking people to stay away from the area on Grant Street between 35th Avenue and Interstate 80/94, because of the elevated risk posed by the fuel tanks stored on the property.
It’s unclear if there have been any injuries.MORE NEWS: Parents Say Teenage Son With A Disability Was Raped By Fellow Student In School Bathroom, Allege CPS Coverup
This is a developing story…