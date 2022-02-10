CHICAGO (CBS) — A security guard shot a man in the shoulder during an argument early Thursday morning on the South Side.
The guard, who is licensed to carry a concealed gun, shot the 31-year-old man after he pulled a gun from his waist during a verbal altercation with a gas station clerk around 12:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Wentworth.
The offender fled and took himself to the University of Chicago hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.
Police were able to identify the offender and place him in custody.
Details on criminal charges were not known.
Area One detectives are investigating