CHICAGO (CBS)– UPS is hiring 300 drivers in the Chicago area.
The open positions are full-time permanent tractor-trailer team driver positions.
UPS is offering pay starting at $30 and hour and an over $8,000 sign-on bonus. Health care and pensions are available.
Interested applicants can also apply at upsjobs.com [upsjobs.com] or text JOBS to 33588.