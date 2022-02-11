CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Auto Show, the largest and longest running auto show is back at McCormick place.
There will be 13 electric vehicles on displays and two test tracks dedicated to electric vehicles.
“This is a chance to take a car out, feel the power, feel how quiet, comfortable and smooth it is,” James Bell representing Kia told CBS 2. “It’s like feeling the future.”