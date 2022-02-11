CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves stole a backhoe from the Calumet Heights neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and then used it to tear open an ATM more than 20 miles away in Rogers Park overnight.
Police said the backhoe was stolen from a construction site on the South Side, and then used to break into an ATM in a strip mall on the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue.READ MORE: Teen On Electronic Monitoring Carjacked Lyft SUV At Gunpoint, Drove Miles To Shoot, Kill 15-Year-Old Michael Brown, Prosecutors Say
Sources said the backhoe is owned by the Meade construction company, and was taken from a construction site near 89th Street and Constance Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Using GPS, it was later tracked to the strip mall in Rogers Park, approximately 180 city blocks away.READ MORE: West Side Shootout Suspect Expected In Court; Charges Filed Months After Clash Between Mayor Lightfoot, State's Attorney Foxx Publicly
The ATM had been smashed open using the backhoe, but it’s unclear how much money was stolen.
No one was in custody Friday morning.MORE NEWS: Parents Say Teenage Son With A Disability Was Raped By Fellow Student In School Bathroom, Allege CPS Coverup