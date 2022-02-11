CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed and a man was wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood.
Police said the two were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of South Wells Street near the Dan Ryan Expressway shortly before 4 p.m., when another person inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot both of them.
A 23-year-old woman was shot in the torso, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
No one was in custody Friday afternoon.
Area One detectives were investigating.