Hinsdale Native Brian Allen To Start For Rams In Super Bowl LVI; His Parents Are Apprehensive And ExcitedHinsdale native Brian Allen will be suiting up at center for his second Super Bowl with the Rams Sunday – but this will be his first as a starter.

Devin Hester Doesn't Make Cut For 2022 Pro Football Hall Of FameBears legend Devin Hester may be the greatest return man of all time, but he’ll have to wait at least one more year to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Damaria Franklin Carries UIC Over Cleveland StateDamaria Franklin had 19 points and Kevin Johnson hit the game winning basket with 1.8 seconds left on his birthday as UIC edged past league-leading Cleveland State on Thursday night.

New Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy Says He'll Take Quarterback-Centric Approach Like He Did With PackersIf you were wondering what type of offense Luke Getsy will be cooking up for his first run as an NFL offensive coordinator with the Bears, he is looking to do something similar to what he had in Green Bay.

NBA Trade Deadline Comes And Goes With No Involvement From BullsThe NBA trade deadline came and went, and while deals got done, none of them involved the Bulls.

Ari Sushinski Becomes First Black Girl Ever To Make A Boys' Varsity Hockey Team In EvanstonThis season, Ari Sushinski became the first girl to make an Evanston boys’ varsity team since the mid-1990s – and the first Black girl to ever do so.