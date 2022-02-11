CHICAGO (CBS) — The parents of a missing north suburban man are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Thomas “Tommy” Howe, 24, has been missing since Jan. 22. His parents and the Antioch Police Department held a press conference Friday morning asking for help finding him.

Howe’s parents are offering a $10,000 reward as they ask for the public’s help in finding their son.

Police said he was last seen around 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, after he was involved a crash near the Tri-State Tollway and Illinois Route 176 in Libertyville. Howe was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans.

His work cell phone was found two days later in the Old School Forest Preserve in Mettawa.

“He’s the first person to drop everything he’s doing to help someone else out. He’s always there for others, whether he’s sitting down at home to have a cup of coffee just to talk, to help make dinner when he’s home, or just hanging around watching TV when he’s home,” said his father, Tom Howe.

Hundreds of volunteers and officers have taken part in coordinated searches, but no other trace of him has been found.

“Tommy, if you see this, and if you are confused, please know and remember how deep our love and care is for you, and the strong bond that our family has. Please call us if you can,” said his mother, Mary Margaret Howe. “If you can’t, if you can’t remember the number, please call any local authorities wherever you are.”

A Facebook page with more than 8,000 followers is updated regularly with information about the case.

Antioch Police also have a tip line for any leads on the case, at 224-788-4409.