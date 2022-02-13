CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed, three others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Saturday night. One of the victims is under the age of 18.

A 45-year-old man was shot in an alley in Chicago Lawn Saturday evening. He was in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw around 6:40 p.m. when someone shot him in the back of the head, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Area One detectives are investigating.

In a second incident, a man was found shot in the head Saturday night in the city’s Marquette Park neighborhood, police said. Officers discovered the man in the 2400 block of West Marquette around 6:40 p.m. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the Gresham neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said around 11:06 p.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 8400 block of South Gilbert Court when a known male offender fired shots. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the Chicago Fire Department in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

A man was shot in the chest in South Loop Saturday night, according to police.

The 30-year-old victim was standing in the alley on the 2200 block of South Michigan around 11:29 p.m. when an occupant in a grey sedan fired shots. The victim was self-transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 29-year-old man was shot while outside in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Sunday morning.

In the 4800 block of South Justine, the victim was outside around 4:06 a.m. when he heard shots then felt pain. He then self-transported to Stroger Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left foot in stable condition.