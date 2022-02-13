CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are still looking for the driver of a vehicle they say ran a red light at the intersection of 79th and Yates in South Chicago, hitting an SUV and leaving four children injured — two critically.

A gas station employee who was working across the street when it happened said he heard a big sound and immediately turned to their surveillance camera system to rewatch what had happened. He said what he saw was shocking.

Surveillance footage shows the moments leading up to the hit-and-run crash that police say sent four children to the hospital Saturday night. Around 7:20 p.m., a white vehicle pulls up to a stoplight on the south side of Yates at 79th. That’s the driver police are looking for. The driver waits for a pedestrian to cross and then police say blows a red light, t-boning an SUV heading east. The vehicle then flips through the air. Police say the driver of that SUV was a 26-year-old woman and there were young girls inside.

Police say those two girls, ages 6 and 9, were ejected from the vehicle and were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Two other girls, ages 5 and 9, were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. Surveillance footage shows people in the area rushing to the scene as the other driver takes off.

About a half an hour later, police found that vehicle unoccupied about two blocks away on South Oglesby.

Police have not said if the children were related or whether any have been released from the hospital.