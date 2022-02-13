CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing teen who is visiting Chicago.
Samnag ‘Sam’ Toem, 16, was visiting Chicago from Hollywood, Florida when he went missing on Feb. 8.READ MORE: 7 Chicago Firefighters Injured While Battling Roseland Fire
READ MORE: Diontay Kimberly Arrested, Charged With Murder In May Death Of Dance Teacher Verndell Smith
Police say he might be in the area of Des Plaines, Illinois.
Sam is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.MORE NEWS: MISSING: Nyaomi 'Nicole' Woods, 14, Last Seen Friday
Anyone with information on where Sam might be is asked to call Area ive Special Vicitms Detective at (312)746-6554.