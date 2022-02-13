GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Missing Person

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing teen who is visiting Chicago.

Samnag ‘Sam’ Toem, 16, was visiting Chicago from Hollywood, Florida when he went missing on Feb. 8.

(Credit: CPD)

Police say he might be in the area of Des Plaines, Illinois.

Sam is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on where Sam might be is asked to call Area ive Special Vicitms Detective at (312)746-6554.

