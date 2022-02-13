CHICAGO (CBS) — Relatives of a beloved dance teacher say they feel like they are finally getting justice — several months after his murder.

Police have arrested Diontay Kimberly, the man they believe shot and killed Verndell Smith last May. Kimberly is charged with first degree murder. In court documents released Saturday police say they were able to track down Kimberly through surveillance video in the shooting of 32-year-old Smith as he was walking near his dance studio near 74th and King Drive last May.

Smith’s sister, Latoya Smith, said while this arrest has been a long time coming, the reality of it is still hard to grasp.

“It’s also the realization that my brother isn’t coming back,” she said.

She said so far no one knows why anyone would shoot her brother.

“It’s like this person appeared out of thin air,” she said. “No one knows who he is, what his association is with my brother.”

Latoya has since stepped in to ill her brother’s shoes at his studio, a place he opened as a safe haven for children. His motto — stop shooting, start dancing — is something she hopes to keep alive.

“One thing I wanted was for his case to be solved because the young kids in this community, they don’t think that the police care or that they’re going to find the person who did it. So the police are working, they are here for you,” she said.

Saturday his dancers were heading to a dance competition in DeKalb. They said they would be busint moves knowing “Coach Vee” is looking down on them.

“I will dance my hardest,” one said.

Initials on their uniforms stand for “long live King Vee.” They say they will continue dancing in his honor until justice is served.

The suspect was being held without bail Saturday night.