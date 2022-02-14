CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man is fighting to prove his identity so he can get the rest of his COVID-19 vaccine shots – with state records claiming he has received all three shots even though he has not.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Monday night, Reginald Morgan was scheduled to get his second vaccine dose at a West Side health care facility. But to his surprise, he was denied – in what appears to be a paperwork mistake.

“This shows that you already had your shots – your booster and everything,” Morgan said as he referred to a form with the incorrect information.

Morgan admits he was hesitant to get vaccinated. But in January, he rolled up his sleeve and got his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Access Community Health Network on the West Side.

But when Morgan went back for the second dose this month, he was told, “We can’t give you any shots, because the paper says that you got your shots.”

Inexplicably, Morgan was denied and told that he’s received all three shots – when he had not. It even says it right there on his I-CARE account – the Illinois state database used to share immunization records – that all three shots accounted for even though he has only had one.

So what happened?

It so happens that Reginald Morgan, 66, has a twin brother, Gregory.

“Right away, I said they’ve got to have me mixed up with my twin brother, because he has all of his shots,” Reginald Morgan said.

To add to the confusion, along with sharing a birthday, the twins share an address – Reginald on the top floor of a two-flat, and Gregory down below.

“It’s showing my doctor’s name and the day I got my shot,” said Gregory Morgan.

The dates Gregory received his three Moderna vaccines from Southtown Medical Center appear on his brother Reginald’s I-CARE account – though again, Reginald only got his first Pfizer vaccine just last month at Access.

The clerical mix-up is now preventing Reginald from protecting himself given some medical issues – and he fears what could happen if he were to test positive.

“I said I can’t figure this out, so I said I’m going to call Channel 2 News,” Reginald said.

A representative with Access Community Health Network says it appears the data were entered incorrectly into the state database by the Southtown Medical Center – and it’s up to them to fix the error. Late Monday, we were waiting to hear back from Southtown.