CHICAGO (CBS) — Five years ago Sunday, a gruesome murder shook the town of Delphi, Indiana. The mystery remains unsolved.
Abby Williams and Libby German were found murdered Feb. 13, 2017.READ MORE: Police Say Gunman In Racine Wounded Five, Killed Himself
At first police had sketches of a suspect along with a brief video and audio snippet taken from Libby’s phone.READ MORE: Fremont School District 79 Moving To Remote Learning Until Further Notice Following Multiple Reports of Protests
But those sketches have changed over time and have never led to an arrest.MORE NEWS: Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold Overnight, But A Warmup Is On The Way
Authorities are still asking the public for any leads that may help.