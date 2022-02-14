CHICAGO (CBS)– A vehicle lost control and crashed into a building in Hyde Park.
The SUV hit the side of a house at 53rd Street and Greenwood Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
"There was loud crash, the wall of my building shakes and when I came down I saw this car" Homeowner Boris Epel told CBS 2.
The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
