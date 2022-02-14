CHICAGO (CBS) — Valentine’s Day can mean a nice date night out, and this year, looser COVID restrictions are bringing people out to restaurants.

But as some owners tell CBS 2’s Steven Graves, it’s still an uphill battle.

At Geja’s Café, deemed the most romantic spot in the country, the owner says love is translating into big business this year.

“We’re open 100 percent, people have made their reservations,” said Jeff Lawler.

Every booking is sold out and the restaurant decided to add a few extra days to the Valentine’s Day experience.

“This year, since people are coming out in droves, we decided to extend it an extra week,” Lawler said.

Lawler said he was ecstatic with COVID-19 capacity allowances up from 25% last year.

However, the city’s vaccine requirement for indoor diners–“just a little bump in the experience,” according to Lawler–has cut into the overall business. The restaurant has seen a 25% decline from normal.

But the upsides? He’s open more days now than last year, which means he can hire more workers.

That’s a trend seen elsewhere, too.

Laid off from his downtown Chicago restaurant, Jason Qureshi, now executive chef at Ascione Bistro in Hyde Park, says his heart is now more full.

“The community is very great,” he said. “I love the restaurant.”

The 28-year-old new hire is crafting his own Valentine’s Day menu, cooking for more than 100 reservations.

“They liked what I can do, so here I am.”

And he’s optimistic for what’s ahead with the COVID-restricted industry getting a bit more love.