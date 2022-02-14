CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in west suburban Lisle are trying to figure out if they cracked a team of catalytic converter thieves. That’s the part on your car that controls your emissions
Now three people are charged with stealing catalytic converters in neighboring Woodridge.READ MORE: Jury Convicts Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson In Federal Tax Fraud Trial
On Saturday, someone called police saying they spotted the suspects cutting a converter out of a car near Route 53 and 83rd in Woodridge.
Police spotted their car headed north on Route 53 and tried to arrest them near Maple, but the driver took off.READ MORE: Judge Extends CASA's Services To Help DCFS Kids Because 'A Lot Of Children Suffer' After Being Held Longer Than Necessary
Eventually the thieves stopped near Odgen and took off running, but officers were able to make the arrests. Police found a catalytic converter, a reciprocating saw, and multiple saw blades in the car.
Three people — 29-year-old Rashaad Pipes, 28-year-old Devonte Weekley, and 29-year-old Marquise Dye — are each charged with felony theft of essential motor vehicle parts. Charges are pending against a fourth suspect.
Investigators think they also stole a catalytic converter in Lisle the day before.MORE NEWS: 'I Didn’t Know They Would Jump In And Try To Save Me': Brave Chicago Girls Fight Off Carjackers