CHICAGO (CBS) — For the last six Bulls games, the points have come like a flurry of punches for DeMar DeRozan.
If he scores 35 while shooting over 50 percent Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, it will be an NBA record seventh game in a row doing it.READ MORE: Norridge Mom Says Thief Doctored And Successfully Cashed Her Mortgage Check, And Getting Her Money Back Could Take Months
How, you ask? He’s taking cues from boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch Begins Wednesday Night
“I’m such a fanatic when it comes to boxing, and you know, some of the greatest boxers that I watch – I always try to analyze how they approach, you know, and for me, I kind of do the same,” DeRozan said. :I’m not a knockout puncher, you know, but I want to wear you down, because I know I can go the length – however long I need to go.”MORE NEWS: James Massey Pleads Guilty To Inciting Rioting, Encouraging Downtown Looting In Social Media Posts In August 2020
The Bulls take on the Kings at the United Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday.