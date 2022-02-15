LINDENHURST, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was found apparently beaten to death Tuesday afternoon in far north suburban Lindenhurst.
Lindenhurst police had been assisting Algonquin police with a missing persons investigation involving a 25-year-old woman who had last been seen Sunday after leaving her home on Yosemite Parkway in Algonquin. She had been headed at the time to her boyfriend's home in the 0-99 block of Beck Road in Lindenhurst.
On Monday, the woman's family learned that her boyfriend had been involved in a head-on car crash at Bates and Freeport roads in Rockton, Illinois in which he and the other driver were both killed. The woman was not with them at the time, police said.
The woman’s family reported her missing to Algonquin police. The woman’s car was found in the driveway of her boyfriend’s home in Lindenhurst, and at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Algonquin and Lindenhurst police got a search warrant to go into the home.
They found the woman dead, and she appeared to have suffered severe blunt force trauma, police said.
The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is conducting a homicide investigation along with the relevant police departments. Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.