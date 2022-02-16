CHICAGO (CBS)– Boeing will now need an inspection from the Federal Aviation Administration before its new 787 Dreamliner planes are deemed safe to fly.
Typically, inspections are done by an FAA rep, who is employed by Boeing.
But the FAA says it will now directly handle the inspections until “Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards.”
There has been an inspection crackdown in the wake of two deadly Boeing crashes involving a different model, the 737 max.