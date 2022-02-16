CHICAGO (CBS)– Roller coaster weather is ahead.
Wednesday’s temperatures will be near 50 degrees with windy conditions and afternoon showers.
A Wind Advisory takes effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with south wind gusts reaching between 40 to 45 mph.
A few showers possible but the best chance develops by evening which could be heavy at times. Flooding could be an issues mainly south of 80.
Winter Storm Watch takes effect Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
Rain chances change to freezing rain and then accumulating snow. An icy mix to snow arrives by early Thursday. Accumulating snow between 3 to 7″ is possible with strong winds causing blowing and drifting snow.
Snow and clouds clear out Thursday night and temps fall into the single digits. Friday high temperatures reach the upper 20s.