UIC Flames Winter, Spring Sports Teams Will Get To Play In Conference Championships After All, Restored After Ban For Violating Horizon League's BylawsUIC athletes will get to participate in conference championships after all, as the Horizon League has restored their eligibility for postseason play – effective immediately.

Boxers Like Floyd Mayweather Jr. Inspire DeMar DeRozan's Offense For BullsFor the last six Bulls games, the points have come like a flurry of punches for DeMar DeRozan.

DePaul Falls Short To Butler In Close GameSimas Lukosius hit a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining to give Butler the lead en route to a win over DePaul on Tuesday night.

'It's An Honor, It's A Thrill': DePaul's Doug Bruno Elected To The Women's Basketball Hall Of Fame"I don't think in terms of what I've given. I thank God every day I can wake up and put on gym shoes and go the gym instead of an office and interact with young people and help young people help themselves be the best they can be."

DeBrincat's 28th Goal Snaps Tie In 3rd, Blackhawks Down Winnipeg JetsAlex DeBrincat scored his 28th goal midway through the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

DeRozan Scores 40 As Bulls Rally Past SpursDeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.