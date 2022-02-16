CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired at a driver in Ravenswood Manor early Wednesday morning.
Police said the 37-year-old man was driving, in the 2900 block of West Montrose Avenue around 6:30 a.m., when shots were fired from inside a four-door sedan.
The man was not shot, but sustained cuts to his face from broken glass.
He was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.
No arrests have been made.