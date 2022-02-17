CHICAGO (CBS)– A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in West Town.
Tremell Neloms, 18, is facing one felony count of first degree murder. He is expected in bond court on Thursday.
On January 18 at 1:14 p.m., the 15-year-old boy was on the street in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue, just north of Chicago Avenue, when someone came up and shot him, police said.
The boy later died at the hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. He was identified as Caleb Westbrook.