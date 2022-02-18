CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana State Police are warning drivers to stay off of I-65 after Thursday’s winter storm caused dangerous driving conditions.
Current view I-65 NB Please do not plan on traveling north on I-65!
— Sgt. Glen Fifield
Sargent Glen Fifield tweeted photos of traffic and crashes along northbound I-65. He says to not plan on traveling north on I-65 and leave those crucial lines open for your fellow citizens with real life-threatening emergencies
I-65 NB 188 mile marker. This is 12 miles south of Remington. Avoid I-65!
— Sgt. Glen Fifield
Traffic is being reported at the 188 miles marker, 12 miles of Remington.