CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and four others were injured following a roll-over crash on Interstate-94 early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
Initial reports say ISP responded to a crash around 4:43 a.m. on I-94 southbound ramp to Illinois Route 394 southbound, South Holland.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Four others were transported to a local area hospital with injuries.
The right lane of Interstate 94 southbound ramp to Illinois Route 394 is closed for investigation.
No further information is available.