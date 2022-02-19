GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:I-94, Rollover Crash, South Holland, Vehicle Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and four others were injured following a roll-over crash on Interstate-94 early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Initial reports say ISP responded to a crash around 4:43 a.m. on I-94 southbound ramp to Illinois Route 394 southbound, South Holland.

READ MORE: Harvey Police Officer Marcus Patterson Gets Accolades For Taking Down Gun-Toting Teen Suspect, But Refraining From Pulling Trigger

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Four others were transported to a local area hospital with injuries.

READ MORE: Vehicle Crashes Into IDOT Truck On Stevenson Expressway

The right lane of Interstate 94 southbound ramp to Illinois Route 394 is closed for investigation.

MORE NEWS: North Central College To Host 34th Annual Gospel Extravaganza

No further information is available.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff