By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Some leftover gusty winds are still creating some blowing snow, but that should be easing this morning.

We’re headed for a big warm-up on Sunday, but it’s going to be breezy!

Today:

Sunny and cold. High 23.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 19.

Tomorrow:

Sunny and windy. High 47.

Mild through midweek, then cold again with a few snow showers on Thursday and Friday.