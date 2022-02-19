CHICAGO (CBS) — Some leftover gusty winds are still creating some blowing snow, but that should be easing this morning.
We’re headed for a big warm-up on Sunday, but it’s going to be breezy!
Today:
Today:

Sunny and cold. High 23.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Low 19.
Tomorrow:
Sunny and windy. High 47.
Mild through midweek, then cold again with a few snow showers on Thursday and Friday.