By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a pair of robbers who keep hitting Englewood dollar stores.

The crime spree started Jan. 1 at a Family Dollar near 73rd and Ashland.

Police say two men walked in, flashed a handgun and got away with money from the registers and a safe.

About an hour and a half later they robbed a Dollar General around the corner near 74th and Racine.

Detectives say since then they have robbed at least two other nearby dollar stores and the Family Dollar a second time.

