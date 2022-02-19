CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a pair of robbers who keep hitting Englewood dollar stores.
The crime spree started Jan. 1 at a Family Dollar near 73rd and Ashland.
Police say two men walked in, flashed a handgun and got away with money from the registers and a safe.
About an hour and a half later they robbed a Dollar General around the corner near 74th and Racine.
Detectives say since then they have robbed at least two other nearby dollar stores and the Family Dollar a second time.