CHICAGO (CBS) — Time to meet the PAWS Pet of the Week.
From the tip of her tail to the tips of her floppy ears, seven-month-old dumpling.READ MORE: Harvey Police Officer Marcus Patterson Gets Accolades For Taking Down Gun-Toting Teen Suspect, But Refraining From Pulling Trigger
She’s looking for a home that can help her channel her puppy energy through enrichment and training.
This will help her be the best, most confident pup she can be.
For now, Dumpling would like to be the only dog in your world.READ MORE: Vehicle Crashes Into IDOT Truck On Stevenson Expressway
If you’re as excited as she is about training, treats, and walks, you might be her perfect match.
Dumpling and many other adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process.
Visit PAWSChicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment.MORE NEWS: Man Shot, Wounded While Driving In Irving Park