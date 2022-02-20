CHICAGO (CBS) — What began as hours of fun came to a destructive end for patrons of a sports bar in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday night.

They came out of the 50 Yard Line Sports Bar and Grill near 75th and Michigan to find shattered glass on the ground and in their vehicles, leaving them in utter confusion.

Linda Johnson recorded the aftermath on Facebook Live, where other people spoke out about their cars being broken into the same night in the same parking lot.

“This is what they did? Are you serious?” Johnson can be heard saying on the video.

Five cars in a church’s parking lot were broken into.

In 2016 two people were shot inside the 50 Yard Line. A 29-year-old man was shot in the stomach and died, and a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg but survived. A worker at the bar said a misunderstanding and an argument escalated into gun violence.

“That’s crazy that they broke into these cars,” Johnson said.

She said she will be checking her camera that is mounted in her car.

“Wait until I rewind the video footage on my cameras to show the m— who did it,” she said.

John said her vehicle is fixable but she wants more security in the area.

CBS 2 reached otu to the owner of the 50 Yard Line to ask if they will beef up security for his patrons but has not heard back.