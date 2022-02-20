CHICAGO (CBS) — A memorial for a family member on Chicago’s Northwest Side ended with three people shot early Sunday morning.
R&R Events Venue, the local event space in the Old Irving Park neigbhorhood, has been shut down as police investigate. The Chicago Department of Buildings has posted a sign saying "Do Not Enter" from now until further notice.
There was a huge police presence just after 1 a.m. when three people were shot.
The manager of the space told CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza she had rented out the venue to a woman hosting a memorial for a family member when members of that woman’s party started shooting at each other.
A 29-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were all taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and are expted to be OK.
CBS 2 looked into the city’s active business licenses and could not find any registration at all as a business or an event space for the venue, though the manager said the purpose of the space was clear with her landlord.
Meanwhile police are still looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting.
This is the second shooting of its kind at an event space that might not have been registered in Ward 45 in the last two months.
CBS 2 reached out to Ald. Gardiner, and he said he would try to respond Sunday.