CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is now charged in connection with a shooting in a north suburban Walmart parking lot.
Desteny Rodriguez is accused of shooting two people at the store in Waukegan.
Police say Rodriguez and an accomplice met two men there to trade guns, but Rodriguezz tried to rob the two men and shots were fired.
Rodriguez is charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
Other charges may be pending.