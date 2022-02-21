GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago First Alert Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Drizzle arrives this evening with rain increasing overnight.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, thunder likely after  midnight. Temperatures will be rising through the 40s toward morning.

(Credit: CBS)

Rain likely tomorrow with freezing rain and ice accumulation for southern Wisconsin. Our far northern counties could see freezing rain tomorrow if temperatures are cold enough.

(Credit: CBS)

It depends on the placement of the low and warm front. (how far north it ends up reaching tomorrow) Right now it’s stretched along I-80.

(Credit: CBS)

By Tuesday evening, the main cold front crosses our area and temperatures will fall fast.

TONIGHT: Evening drizzle, then rain and thunder after midnight. Fog and rising temps in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Showers and fog. Freezing rain near the Wisconsin state line. Falling temperatures after a high of 45.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. High 25.

(Credit: CBS)

Mary Kay Kleist