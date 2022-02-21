CHICAGO (CBS) — Drizzle arrives this evening with rain increasing overnight.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, thunder likely after midnight. Temperatures will be rising through the 40s toward morning.
Rain likely tomorrow with freezing rain and ice accumulation for southern Wisconsin. Our far northern counties could see freezing rain tomorrow if temperatures are cold enough.
It depends on the placement of the low and warm front. (how far north it ends up reaching tomorrow) Right now it's stretched along I-80.
By Tuesday evening, the main cold front crosses our area and temperatures will fall fast.
TONIGHT: Evening drizzle, then rain and thunder after midnight. Fog and rising temps in the 40s.
TUESDAY: Showers and fog. Freezing rain near the Wisconsin state line. Falling temperatures after a high of 45.
