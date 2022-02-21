CHICAGO (CBS) — More and more festivals are announcing their return.
You can add the Naperville Ribfest to the list, but not in Naperville. The annual food and music fest will be at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton – from June 17 through June 20.
Organizers said that will give people plenty of room to enjoy the carnival, exhibits, and of course, the ribs.
The festival moved from Naperville to Romeoville in 2020, but was canceled twice due to the pandemic. Ribfest is hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville, and raises money to fight child abuse and domestic violence.
