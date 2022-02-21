CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway.
The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. on the inbound Stevenson near Throop Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Two cars were involved in the crash, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
An hour after the crash, the inbound Stevenson was closed at Damen Avenue for an investigation.
Further details were not immediately available.