CHICAGO (CBS) — Arrest warrants have been issued for two men charged with stealing thousands of dollars in funds from two Pop Warner Little Scholars programs in Northwest Indiana.
Indiana State Police said they began investigating after funds were found missing from the accounts of the Northlake Pop Warner Little Scholars program in Hammond, and the Griffith Pop Warner Little Scholars program in Griffith. Pop Warner Little Scholars is a non-profit organization that provides youth football and cheerleading programs for children across the country.
Police said an investigation determined 31-year-old Raymond Balderrama, of Whiting, stole $6,361.23 from the Northlake Pop Warner program from Nov. 12, 2021, through Feb. 6, 2022; and 45-year-old Robert L. Jones, of Gary, stole $2,470.13 from the Griffith Pop Warner program from Aug. 1, 2021, through Dec. 6, 2021.
Warrants have been issued for their arrests. Indiana State Police said Balderrama was supposed to turn himself in Monday morning, but has yet to do so as of early Monday afternoon.
